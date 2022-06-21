Bears announce eight additions to football operations staff

Getty Images

The Bears announced eight additions to the organization on Tuesday, including three new members of the scouting department.

Reese Hicks will be the team’s West Coast scout, Tom Bradway will be their Northeast scout, and Ryan Cavanaugh will cover the Midwest for new General Manager Ryan Poles. Hicks previously worked for the Falcons and Bradway spent the last three years with the Raiders. Cavanaugh worked for Ohio State last year and spent more than decade with the Texans before moving to the college ranks.

The Bears also announced that they have hired Blair Hitchcock as director of sports nutrition and A.J. Lamb as a sports scientist. Both will work under director of high performance Brent Salazar.

Krithi Chandrakasan, who worked with Poles in Kansas City, will join the team as director of football analytics and Ryan Hubley will be a football systems developer. The Bears rounded out the hires by naming Sean Magee as head coach Matt Eberflus’ chief of staff. Magee was previously the associate athletic director for football at the University of Michigan.