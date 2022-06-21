Bishop Sankey will be a Titans scouting fellow this summer

Getty Images

Bishop Sankey was a fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2014 and he’ll be back with the team in a non-playing capacity this summer.

The Titans announced that Sankey will be a Nunn-Wooten scouting fellow during training camp this year. Sankey played two years for the Titans and ran 199 times for 762 yards and three touchdowns before being cut ahead of the 2016 season. He spent time with the Patriots, Chiefs, and Vikings after leaving Tennessee, but never played in any other regular season games.

The Titans also announced this year’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellows. Eastern Kentucky defensive line coach Jeremy Hawkins, Wisconsin special teams assistant Ashley Cornwell, Jackson State wide receivers coach TC Taylor, U.S. Coast Guard Academy offensive line/tight end coach Derik Abbott, and former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton will be with the team this summer.

Chesney McClellan will be the Amy Adams Women in Football intern. McClellan played volleyball at Auburn and is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Belmont.