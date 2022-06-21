Browns sign Dakota Allen

Getty Images

The Browns have added a linebacker to the roster ahead of the start of training camp this summer.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Dakota Allen to their 90-man roster. The team did not announce any corresponding move.

Allen was a 2019 Rams seventh-round pick who also spent time with the Raiders before making it to Jacksonville in December of his rookie season. He played in two games for the Raiders and would go on to play 30 games for the Jaguars through the 2021 season. He made three starts on defense and saw most of his playing time on special teams.

Allen has 28 tackles and a forced fumble over the course of his career.