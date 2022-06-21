Chase Claypool: Kenny Pickett’s mobility is going to create plays

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 21, 2022, 9:09 AM EDT
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts
Getty Images

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool tried to manifest being one of the league’s top-three receivers with his comments on the I Am Athlete podcast.

But he also had some comments about the team’s new rookie quarterback in No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett.

With co-host LeSean McCoy effusively praising Pickett, saying he didn’t see a difference between Pickett and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Claypool noted the positives he’s seen from the young QB during the offseason program. And Claypool has noticed qualities that can create plays like Burrow does with his wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“[Pickett] looks good. He’s mobile,” Claypool said. “He’s faster than people think, so that’s going to be new for us. And I think it’s going to create plays. You see so many of Ja’Marr’s plays and Tee’s plays are from Joe leaving the pocket and making plays happen. And you know, we’re young, we’re versatile, we’re dynamic, so he’s going to add to that.”

Claypool added that Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph also have displayed mobility, so those qualities should be in play no matter who the starting quarterback is.

Whether or not Pickett begins the 2022 season as Pittsburgh’s QB1, he’s likely to take over that position sooner than later. And if Claypool is going to reach those lofty numbers he predicted, Pickett is going to play a significant part in it.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Chase Claypool: Kenny Pickett’s mobility is going to create plays

  1. Just like his coach. Always has something to say. (WHY IS THIS GUY STILL TALKING) I’m tired of all the talk. Let’s get back to our actions speaking louder than our words.

  2. The Steelers have drafted five previous first round QBs.
    Not counting Ted Marchibroda, who was before the Super Bowl era, three of the remaining four were SB winners..Len Dawson (with the Chiefs), Terry Bradshaw and Big Ben.

    Only Mark Malone didn’t get to a Super Bowl….but he did take them to the AFC Championship Game.

    Big standard for the Pitt guy in Pittsburgh.

  4. I guess you notice that after having a statue as a QB for the past five or so years.

  5. He better have mobility. With that swiss cheese offensive line, he will be running for his life.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.