Chiefs name Madison Aponte as Norma Hunt Training Camp fellow

June 21, 2022
The Chiefs debuted the Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program last offseason. The program, which is named after the matriarch of the team, is part of the Chiefs’ commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The positions are intended to expand NFL front office career opportunities for women by annually hiring female candidates into the club’s personnel department.

Madison Aponte and Ashley Smith were selected as the initial Norma Hunt fellows in 2021, and Aponte is back again.

The Chiefs announced the hiring of Aponte on their LinkedIn page.

The Penn State graduate will gain exposure in pro and college scouting, free agent tryouts, salary cap and contracts, team operations, player engagement and other departments within football operations.

Aponte joins Kunal Tanna, Anthony McGee and Jalen Myrick as player personnel assistants for the Chiefs.

  

