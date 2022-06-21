CJ Henderson: I feel like the sky is the limit for me

USA TODAY Sports

It was a surprise when the Panthers acquired cornerback CJ Henderson from the Jaguars last year, in part due to Henderson’s draft status.

Henderson was drafted before former head coach Urban Meyer took over the team’s football operations. But he was still a No. 9 overall pick in 2020 and was serving as a starter early in the 2021 season.

But Henderson went to the Panthers and ended up playing 10 games with five starts for the club. He finished the season with 31 total tackles and a pair of passes defensed for the club.

Henderson is entering an important third pro season, as the Panthers will have to decide on his fifth-year option next spring. He said in an interview with Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer that he’s feeling more comfortable in his second year with the team.

“It’s different, less pressure than being the main guy and having to step into that role early in your career,” Henderson said.

Henderson also has pretty high expectations for the 2022 season.

“When I train and prepare like I know how to, I feel like the sky is the limit for me,” Henderson said of Year 3. “I have good guys around me that will help me reach that potential. So we’re all just shooting for the stars.”

Henderson has talented players around him in cornerbacks Donte Jackson 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn. If Henderson can perform well, the Panthers’ secondary could be the team’s strength in the upcoming season.