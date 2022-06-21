Commanders sign Phidarian Mathis, Percy Butler

Getty Images

The Commanders have their entire draft class under contract.

According to multiple reports, second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and fourth-round defensive back Percy Butler became the last two players from the group to agree to their four-year rookie contracts.

Mathis became a starter in his final two seasons at Alabama and recorded 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks in 28 games over those years. He joins the team with defensive lineman Daron Payne, another Alabama product, heading into the final year of his contract and the lack of urgency about extension talks suggests Mathis could be seen as the heir apparent up front in Washington.

Butler had 61 tackles, six tackles for loss, and a blocked kick during his final season at Louisiana. He is expected to look for work behind safeties Kam Curl and Bobby McCain during his rookie season.