Darren Waller: Josh McDaniels has brought an intense, winning approach to Las Vegas

June 21, 2022
Raiders tight end Darren Waller says new coach Josh McDaniels has imported an approach from New England that is getting noticed right away in Las Vegas.

“I noticed the change from the jump,” Waller told Jim Rome of how McDaniels is running the offseason. “Just a very intense approach, to not only winning, but just the process of it, and how early it starts, and how much of a commitment it is, and how detailed you have to be.”

Waller said knowing that McDaniels was a major part of the best franchise in football during 18 seasons on the Patriots’ staff gives him instant credibility.

“When people like that talk and share about the process, you listen and you buy in,” Waller said. “They’ve been honest, they’ve been challenging us in creating a high standard for what we do, and I feel like that’s not going to do anything but bring out the best in people.”

With the Raiders in a loaded AFC West, returning to the playoffs won’t be easy. Waller thinks McDaniels is a coach who knows how to take them there.

