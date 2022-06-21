Drew Rosenhaus: “In my opinion [Gronk] isn’t done”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT
Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach Las Vegas At Encore Beach Club At Wynn Las Vegas
Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, but someone close to Gronkowski does not believe that the decision is an irreversible one.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has represented Gronkowski for a long time and he said shortly after Gronkowski’s announcement that he can envision the tight end making a different choice at some point in the very near future.

“In my opinion he isn’t done,” Rosenhaus told PFT via text. ” I would not be surprised to see him come back down the road.”

So how far down the road?

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,” Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

Gronkowski came out of retirement once to join up with Brady in Tampa and doing so this time would likely mean that he’d avoid having to go to training camp before getting back into the lineup. That’s likely appealing to a veteran with as many scrapes as Gronkowski has picked up over the years, but that’s all speculation about what the future could hold.

For now, Gronkowski is retired and the Bucs will be looking elsewhere to fulfill their needs at tight end.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Drew Rosenhaus: “In my opinion [Gronk] isn’t done”

  1. That is how the Shady Brady sycophants work – bask in the retirement spotlight and then when they have gotten their accolades, they come back to milk their return greatness. I wouldn’t bet my life on this commercial clown staying retired. When Shady Brady calls for him to save his season, this clown will return.

  2. Gronk wants nothing to do with training camp. I think most of us have been aware of this pretty early on. What’s the best way to get out of training camp? Well, you can retire. It’s not as if Gronk is new to the offense or an out of shape slob. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Gronk signs a one year contract right on the eve of week 1.

  3. This is starting to have a very Brett Favre feel to it, and not in a good way.

  4. Can he just be done so we don’t have to hear about the buffoon every day?

  5. If he’s smart, he’ll chill until some time closer to the playoffs and then work his way back in on a year-to-year basis. J.J. Watt should have subscribed to this gameplan 4 or 5 seasons ago.

  6. This “retirement” will last until around the last preseason game. If Brady wasn’t the QB, he would do exact same thing.

  9. Honestly, he’s been trying to retire since BEFORE he left New England! Brady compelled him to continue in Tampa and he did so under much pain and duress! Let the guy retire in peace!

  10. Ruha Nuggetcrusher says:
    June 21, 2022 at 3:37 pm
    If he’s smart, he’ll chill until some time closer to the playoffs and then work his way back in on a year-to-year basis. J.J. Watt should have subscribed to this gameplan 4 or 5 seasons ago.

    Totally agree. Look for him to also “unretire” around mid season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.