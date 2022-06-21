Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey tweeted a selfie of him with three children, showing his left arm in a sling.

“ALL IS WELL! God is GREAT! Selfies are my hijas favorite. #nationalselfieday,” he wrote.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ramsey underwent surgery on his shoulder Tuesday. Ramsey participated in on-field work this offseason and is expected to be ready for the start of the season, per Rapoport.

Ramsey said on The Pivot podcast earlier this year that he played with sprained AC joints in both shoulders for about half the season. Rapoport reports that Ramsey played “with tears in both shoulders.”

Ramsey, 27, made All-Pro for a third time in 2021, with 77 tackles, 16 pass breakups and four interceptions in 16 games.

The Rams brought back Troy Hill to start opposite Ramsey and also have Robert Rochell, David Long Jr. and Decobie Durant at the position.