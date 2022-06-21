Larry Ogunjobi visiting Steelers

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is still looking for a place to play in 2021 and his search will take him to Pittsburgh.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ogunjobi is visiting with the Steelers on Tuesday.

Ogunjobi agreed to a contract with the Bears early in free agency, but he never signed it because the Bears failed him on his physical. Ogunjobi hurt his foot while playing with the Bengals in the playoffs last year and had a visit with the Jets in May that didn’t result in a deal.

Ogunjobi started 16 games for the Bengals last year and posted 49 tackles and seven sacks. He was injured in the team’s playoff opener against the Raiders and did not play in any of their three other playoff contests.

He entered the league as a Browns third-round pick in 2017 and started 47-of-60 games he played for the team over four seasons.

The Steelers had Stephon Tuitt retire this offseason, so there’s a spot in the defensive line mix for an experienced player like Ogunjobi if the two sides can find an agreement.