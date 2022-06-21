Larry Ogunjobi, who was suspended for his role in the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph fight, is now Rudolph’s teammate

Getty Images

It would be stunning if Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph ever end up on the same team, given an on-field history that includes Garrett whacking Rudolph over the head with his own helmet. It’s not stunning that Larry Ogunjobi and Rudolph are now teammates, given that most have forgotten Ogunjobi’s connection to the fracas.

But Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension for his role in the fight. He also said that Garrett immediately told Ogunjobi that Rudolph had used a racial slur in reference to Garrett, which sparked the brawl. Rudolph has denied using a slur.

During the incident, Ogunjubi knocked Rudolph down as Rudolph was complained about being struck in the head with his own helmet.

It happened more than 2.5 years ago. Still, it’s likely that either Ogunjobi or Rudolph (or both) will be asked about it, eventually.

If, that is, Rudolph is still on the team when training camp opens. With Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett leading the depth chart, Rudolph could be the odd man out.

Chances are, if this happens, Rudolph won’t be landing with the Browns.