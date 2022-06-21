Marcedes Lewis wants to break the NFL record for most seasons played by a tight end

Getty Images

Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis is heading into his 17th NFL season, and that has him setting his sights on his own place in NFL history.

Only two tight ends have played 17 seasons, Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten. No tight end has ever played 18 seasons, and that’s something Lewis wants to do.

“This year, I’ll tie the record,” Lewis said. “It would be great to break it and then I would consider, ‘OK, I’ve done that.’ Eighteen is kind of bizarre, especially at the tight end position.”

Lewis played his first 12 NFL seasons with Jacksonville and is now heading into his fifth season in Green Bay. Once he plays this season he’ll break out of a tie with Antonio Gates, Pete Metzelaars and Jackie Smith, all of whom played tight end for 16 seasons.

In addition to playing at least two more seasons, the 38-year-old Lewis says his other goal is winning a Super Bowl.