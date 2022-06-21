Ndamukong Suh: Raiders could be fun

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 21, 2022, 9:40 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh has acknowledged that the door is likely closed on a potential return to the Buccaneers.

But there are several other destinations where the veteran defensive tackle could continue his career — including at least one team in the AFC West.

During his appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live on Monday, Suh was asked what he thought about joining the Raiders, given that the team could likely use some help along the interior of their defensive line. Suh revealed that he’s had some talks with current Las Vegas players about that.

Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day,” Suh said, via Cassie Soto of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up. But that AFC West is very, very tough — which would be fun. You get out of that, you’re almost destined to get to the Super Bowl.”

Suh then added in a Tuesday morning tweet, “Raiders could be fun.”

There’s been an arms race within the AFC West this offseason, with — among other moves — Russell Wilson joining the Broncos, Khalil Mack joining the Chargers, along with Jones and Davante Adams joining the Raiders. Suh could be another notch in Las Vegas’ belt as the club tries to dethrone Kansas City in the division.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Ndamukong Suh: Raiders could be fun

  1. If there was another team perfect for Suh, it’s definitely the Raiders!

  3. It actually makes a lot of sense for both sides.

    All 4 teams in the division have a legit shot at winning the AFCW if things break right for them.

    Gun to my head I’d rank them: Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, Raiders….

    1. Chargers just seem primed to make a run.
    2. Chiefs, you’d expect to take a step back. Tyreek is generational impact.
    3. Broncos, I am not the biggest Russ guy but he moves the needle.
    4. I’ll always pull for the Raiders in this division. Adams and Waller are a terrifying combination.

    Can’t wait to watch those divisional games at the end of the year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.