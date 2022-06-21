On eve of Congressional hearing, details of 2009 allegation against Daniel Snyder emerge

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT
Of the various allegation of workplace misconduct made against the Washington Commanders, only two claims relate specifically to owner Daniel Snyder. One surfaced during a Congressional roundtable hearing in February. The other dates back to 2009.

The details of the incident, which resulted in $1.6 million settlement following claims of misconduct directed at Snyder on a private jet from the Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, previously has been kept secret. On the eve of a public hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform, an event at which Snyder has declined to testify, someone has leaked the details to the Washington Post.

Via Will Hobson of the Post, a female employee of the team “accused Snyder of asking her for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes.” That information comes from a letter sent by an attorney for the team to the employee’s lawyer in 2009. Snyder denied the allegations. An in-house investigation accused the employee of fabricating the allegations as part of an “extortion attempt.” If it was extortion (and efforts to resolve legal claims before they are filed most definitely are not extortion), it worked; Snyder eventually paid $1.6 million, per the report.

The letter from Snyder’s lawyer threatened the former employee with litigation.

It’s unclear, as Hobson notes, whether the NFL ever was made aware of the situation. The Personal Conduct Policy requires teams to notice the league office of potential violations. By settling the claim pursuant to a confidentiality agreement, the goal was to keep it quiet, forever.

That surely will be one of the lines of questioning Commissioner Roger Goodell faces on Wednesday. Did the team report the incident? If not, should the team has reported it?

And, again, the Committee surely won’t be taking a non-answer for an answer.

13 responses to “On eve of Congressional hearing, details of 2009 allegation against Daniel Snyder emerge

  1. isn’t it strange that the women abused by epstein have never come forward to sue anyone?

  2. I predict some technical video interruptions will occur during his testimony. This is probably where we will see one.

  3. Are we really supposed to give a crap about something that ridiculous 13 years ago? Good grief, enough already.

  5. Watson is probably thinking to himself “Wow! So that’s how the big boys do it. I should have paid them off early to avoid all this mess. I could have possibly played the rest of my career before it ever came out.”

  8. No many how many times you say it isn’t an extortion attempt, it still always remain an extortion(coercion) attempt when one demands money for in exchange to not divulge information.

  9. Part of the money was keeping quiet. She should repay some or all of what she received.

  10. The NFL wants to dominate the sports world headlines even in the off season.

    I’m thinking that current headlines are not what they had in mind.

  11. cma1973 says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:10 pm
    I predict some technical video interruptions will occur during his testimony. This is probably where we will see one.

    152Rate This

    —————

    Reminds me of 2007 on WEEI when Peter King was caught lying about Spygate and suddenly his phone crapped out and he never called back in. He was caught stone cold. Ever since that day, he was banned from Foxborough for his disingenuous reporting, or lying outright.

  13. Chiefs fan in LA says:
    June 21, 2022 at 8:07 pm
    isn’t it strange that the women abused by epstein have never come forward to sue anyone?

    —————————

    Epstein’s estate has paid out over 121 Million to victims as of August 2021

