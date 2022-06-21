Report: Raiders, Vikings have had multiple conversations with Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

The Raiders have some competition for Ndamukong Suh’s services in 2022.

According to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY, Suh has also drawn interest from the Vikings. Dragon also notes the defensive tackle has had multiple conversations with both Las Vegas and Minnesota.

But, Dragon reports, there’s mutual interest between the Raiders and Suh.

Suh’s interest in the Raiders has been made clear. He said during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live this week that he’s been in contact with Raiders defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Suh also noted on Twitter that the “Raiders would be fun.”

The Vikings are transitioning into a 3-4 base defense under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. Suh has experience in that kind of system over the course of his career and could boost a defensive line unit that has Dalvin Tomlinson and added Harrison Phillips in free agency.

Suh has spent the last four seasons in the NFC, signing with the Rams in 2018 and spending the last three seasons with the Buccaneers. He recorded 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits for Tampa Bay in 2021.

Suh has not missed a game since 2011. He last made a Pro Bowl in 2016 for the Dolphins.