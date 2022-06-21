Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

Rob Gronkowski retired before the 2019 season but came back in 2020 to follow Tom Brady to the Buccaneers. Maybe the tight end returns again, considering he’s only 33, but Gronkowski announced Tuesday that he’s retiring.

He wrote a long post on Instagram, saying goodbye.

“In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be,” Gronkowski wrote. “Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until two years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last two years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time. And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first-class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team.

“I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field. The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do. Cheers to what’s next, maybe sailing the seas. Arghhhhhh!!”

Gronkowski had a fun offseason that will continue into the season unless his good friend, Brady, can entice him back. The Bucs expressed optimism all offseason that Gronkowski would return, but they drafted Washington’s Cade Otton and Minnesota’s Ko Kieft to go with Cam Brate.

Gronkowski earned base salaries of $9.25 million and $8 million with the team the past two seasons. He also reached $1 million in incentives last year. It is unknown if the sides even talked about money before Gronkowski made his decision.

Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards with six touchdowns in 2021, playing in 12 games. In his career, he has 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

If this is it, Gronkowski surely will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot after the mandatory five-year waiting period.

Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

  2. Best of Luck Gronk. The hall of fame awaits. This is going to hurt the Bucs chance at a Super Bowl run. Really hurt.

  11. GFEATEST TE EVER!

    Can’t wait for Tommy and Gronk to go into the Pats HOF together, and at Canton!!!

    They’ll look good in yellow and Red jackets!

  14. GRONK: “Bro, Bucs insist I sign a multi-year deal”

    BRADY: “Do what you want. But I’ll be playing with the Dolphins or 49ers next year.”

    GRONK: “Dude! I’ll just take another year off and join up with you next year.”

  15. Gronk will be back mid-season. He just needs to have a few more Bud Lights during the summer.

  16. Beware of Belichick’s castoffs, they usually only have about a year or two left.

  17. Bucs are going to be in for a rude awakening this season as Father Time will finally knock the GOAT’s door down. I think Gronk might have felt the same way.

  19. I knew that Gronk was pretty banged up from all the years of wear & year, but I had no idea that he would be going straight into a retirement home at such a young age.

  20. Send a 2023 first round and second round pick to the Raiders for Darren Waller.

  22. Don’t worry Tommy, Gronk’s “retirement” will only last a little longer than your “retirement” did. You’ll be back together by November.

  23. There was a point in his career where he was practically uncoverable. I would have liked to see him get to 100 TDs since that’s exclusive company. His body really took a beating and I am sure that he will enjoy his much deserved retirement.

  27. …and just like Brady, no mention of the Patriots. Let the mind games begin. That said, there is no denying that Gronk is the GOAT of tight ends and a first ballot HOFer.

  28. The guy is arguably the best TE to ever play. His willingness to block, his ability to do it well were significant but often overlooked. He took so many hits, I hope he stays retired.

  31. We love the big guy up here in New England. Now he can fully focus on his acting career.

  32. Oh yay, can’t wait for the big “coming out of retirement” announcement. These guys always think the game can’t go on without them.

  33. Who’s going to remember Gronk as a Buccaneer? He was and always will be a Patriot…

  35. One of the best TE’s to ever play the game and certainly the most fun to watch. I wish Gronk nothing but the best in his future endeavors, be that enjoying many years of retirement or unretiring again in a year or so.

  36. Interesting these ex-Patriots avoid mentioning the Patriots in their retirement announcements.

  37. If this is truly Gronk’s retirement, it was a pleasure to watch guys trying to bring him to the ground for 12 years, no matter which team he was playing for.

  38. Squeeze a lil extra cash outta the Bucs with this facade.

  39. Tony Gonzalez. Kellen Winslow. Gronk is up there but these guys were better.

  41. I never much liked watching you play — you always seemed to be on the other side than my team. 🙂

    Congrats on a great career!

  43. Kyle Rudolph on line 1. I’m in MN and Rudolph was on the radio with our Vikings radio announcer, Paul Allen. He mentioned he still wanted to play and kept reiterating that he wanted to win the Lombardi. He’s a FA and I think would be a good fit. Obviously, he won’t fill Gronk’s shoes, but I think it’d be one of the better options.

  46. Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, and Shannon Sharpe are all better than Gronk (when looking at career in total). I bet Gronk himself would mention Mike Ditka. Gronk is TERRIFIC at TE, no doubt. Antonio Gates is the all-time leader in touchdown catches (116) by a tight end AND he’s sixth on the career list for ALL players.

  47. Gronk is a great TE. One of the best in history. But this best ever chatter here proves that there are a lot of young people who haven’t seen a lot of football and a lot of people who’re biased towards the Patriots. He shouldn’t be a first-ballot HOFer but he should remain in the conversation with every class. There are far better players who’ve been denied at other positions that doesn’t warrant rushing him into the HOF, particularly since he’s not the #1 best of all time!

Leave a Reply

