Ryan Fitzpatrick: Joining Amzaon made a lot of sense for me

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick officially became the newest member of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast team on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick was reported to be heading for the pregame show when he announced his retirement earlier this year and the deal is now official. Fitzpatrick told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that seeing a lack of starting opportunities for him around the league and the frequent moves that his family has had to make throughout his career convinced him it was time to move into another line of work.

“Amazon jumped out at me,” Fitzpatrick said. “In terms of it is something that’s fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into.”

Fitzpatrick will join Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman as analysts on Amazon’s first year as the home of the Thursday night package.