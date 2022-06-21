Saints sign Brandon Dillon

Getty Images

The Saints signed tight end Brandon Dillon on Tuesday, the team announced.

Dillon, 25, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the Vikings. He has appeared in five games in his career.

Dillon’s only career reception came in Minnesota’s win over the Panthers in 2020 and went for 6 yards.

He has played 19 career snaps on offense and 28 on special teams.

In 2021, Dillon spent 13 games on the team’s practice squad and saw action in one game before signing to the Jets’ practice squad for the final two weeks of the season.

Dillon was a standout at NAIA Marian, located in Indianapolis, earning first-team All-Mid State Football Association honors as a junior and senior.