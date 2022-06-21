Tony Buzbee: 20 of the 24 cases against Deshaun Watson have settled

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 21, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT
Most of the women suing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have agreed to a settlement.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing 24 female massage therapists who say Watson engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during their sessions, announced today that 20 of his clients have settled.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled,” Buzbee said in a statement. “We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Settling the cases is a significant step for Watson as he attempts to resume his NFL career, but it in no way means he won’t be suspended by the NFL. What’s beneficial for Watson is that the terms of the settlements will be confidential, making it more likely that Watson can stem the flow of negative information that has done significant damage to his reputation.

But until all 24 cases are settled, Watson remains in jeopardy. And Buzbee indicated that the first plaintiff, Ashley Solis, and three other plaintiffs are continuing to move forward.

“Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court’s schedule,” Buzbee said.

The NFL’s investigation of potential violations of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy is ongoing.

65 responses to “Tony Buzbee: 20 of the 24 cases against Deshaun Watson have settled

  1. Mission accomplished. You got your paydays so let the man play football now. I’m done with this.

  2. Hey Cleveland, you better make sure Baker Mayfield is keeping loose and warming up his arm for the 2022 season.

  9. That may be the smartest thing Watson has done in the last 5 years. Luckily for justice sake there are 4 women holding on for a trail. Money shouldn’t sweep this predators behavior under the rug. Hopefully those women got far more then 100k.

  10. $10mm/settlement sounds about right. The Browns simply wanted to guarantee the outcome was bankrolled and Watson plays for free.

  12. lasersepi says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm
    So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?

    ————

    Although I do agree with you, one can ask if there was anything wrong, why did the women take the money instead of filing charges

  16. What about the 2 other cases that were about to be filed to bring it up to 26 (and counting)?

  19. One has to consider that the Browns were planning ahead when they guaranteed Watson all that money so that he may settle these lawsuits and take the field as though nothing ever happened. Even though we all know something happened, repeatedly.

  20. smart move by the DW Camp to get out of the headlines .. like every sports story it wont be long before another story takes its place.. the ball is in the NFL Court now.. what will they do ??

  21. lasersepi says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm

    So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?
    ————————————————————————-
    This is such a lazy take. Maybe he settled for $12, and that was worth it to him to avoid the nuisance of the suits.

  22. lasersepi says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm
    So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?————————————————————————————————————————————–Time and Money. It costs a lot of both, especially in his situation to prove nothing was wrong. He also just got paid a lot of money to play football which this case could easily prevent him from playing. Not saying hes innocent or guilty, just stating thats why.

  23. lasersepi says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm
    So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?

    —————-

    That not a great argument. Someone can be sued for almost anything and the burden of proof is only “more likely than not”. Therefore nearly all civil cases with any merit at all end in a settlement of some kind. Only 0.2% of cases go to trial.

    In this particular case, although not criminal, it was pretty clear the civil cases had merit. A settlement seems like it makes sense.

    That said, judging someone guilty based solely on the fact they agreed to settle a civil case isn’t reasonable. There are many factors that could make it the best option for both parties, including the the time and expense of going to trial. Some cases may also settle for much less many that people realize, as it is rarely disclosed.

  25. “So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?”

    Sometimes you settle even when you’re in the right because you get tired of writing your attorney a check every month! Been there, done that!

  27. “lasersepi says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm
    So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?”

    Nuisance value – clear the field….more minor issues and plaintiffs not willing to have their names made public; many many reasons – doesn’t mean “nothing wrong”..

  28. lasersepi says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm
    So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?

    Not to go endure the expense going to court and coming to a guaranteed and predictable end.. Plenty of famous people and companies settle, for this reason. He was smart to settle…as I would have settled a lot sooner.

  30. This is the worst case of extortion lead by the biggest fraud of all, Buzbee. And if you don’t think his pal and neighbor, Mr. McNair pulled the strings behind the scenes because he got his ego bruised when it came out he had a terrible organization then you need to pull your head out of the sand.

  32. So much for fighting to clear his name. While settling is no more an admission of guilt than the failure to indict criminally was proof of innocence, it does sort of undercut his stated desire to fight every case in court to clear his name.

  33. I said from the begining this was all about money and how much they can get from Watson it makes sense for Watson “Guilty or Not” to get this behind him!

  34. “So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?”

    Rich people often settle because it’s cheaper (in actual costs and lost business/wages) than going to trial. I’m not saying that Watson is innocent, just that settling is often easier/cheaper than fighting in court.

    Juries are fickle….one never knows how they will decide.

  35. OK now put him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list for this season and then for next season suspend him 2 games for every case he settled!

    That’ll send a message across the entire NFL and especially to Watson!

  36. I really don’t see how he gets less than a full season suspended. And I won’t be surprised if more accusers come forward.

  37. ravensarejusbetter says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:01 pm
    Mission accomplished. You got your paydays so let the man play football now. I’m done with this.

    ————————–

    Yea because that is what is important here.

  38. They were originally offered $100,000 each. Then came the $230M guaranteed contract. And the horrible Watson interviews. I’d love to know what the final settlement amount was for each victim. I bet it was a case of add-a-zero.

  40. His reputation is shot regardless of if he wins a civil trial so why not settle with the other 4. If he has to pay a ridiculous settlement of $2.5 million for each of the 4, that is peanuts compared to the money he’s already made and will make with the Cleveland contract. Settle and move on with your life Deshaun and don’t be concerned with what people like me, who do not know you, think about you. Be more concerned about what your Mom, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and other family and close friends think.

  41. Doubt anybody got a mil a piece, otherwise they wouldn’t want it confidential. My guess is $200,000 or so a piece.

  42. Settling now is even worse than if he had settled before. He could have paid $100k to each to be done with this. But he thought he would get away with it at no cost. Now it looks like he was VERY concerned with the facts coming out in court, and decided it was better to pay up. What a turd.

  43. This is pretty much the only smart move the Watson camp has made in this whole process. He was deservedly getting creamed in the media and would have been creamed in most of the civil suits as well. Settle, shut up, take your suspension medicine, and hope that a world with the attention span of the average gnat moves on to other outrage.

  44. So he decided that it wasn’t important anymore to clear his name?
    The Browns are surely wondering why he didn’t do this months ago.

  45. Cases 20 – 26 really have the leverage now. It only takes one case to torpedo his career.

  46. asersepi says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm
    So, if there was nothing wrong, why did he settle?

    ————

    Biggest risk is uncertainty. You know if you settle how much it is going to cost. You go to trial and who knows where this plane lands. Guilty or innocent…he does not care…he just needs to know the cost. Settlement cures that.

  47. He had to settle. I suspect the rest will too. NFL will ask for a year. They’ll get 8-12 games.

  49. This doesn’t clear his name by any means. It just means that he paid 20 of the women (so far) enough to go away. There are still 4 or 6, or more to come, that he still needs to worry about, besides the suspension coming his way from the NFL.

  52. mackcarrington says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:42 pm
    So he decided that it wasn’t important anymore to clear his name?
    The Browns are surely wondering why he didn’t do this months ago

    ———

    If the Browns were concerned they would have made Watson’s contract contingent on settling that lawsuits

  53. WOW! i didnt see this coming at all. Money solves a lot of issues I guess. 230 million is a lot of money.

  56. Solis apparently has the strongest case against Watson (to the point where even he admitted his actions caused her to cry), which is very significant since she is one of the 4 accusers who refused to settle.

    Lets not forget that more accusers are likely to continue to come out as well, on top of the 2 recent ones. This is far from over for Watson.

  60. I am just here for the clowns who think Baker will ever take a snap for the Browns again. The term “clueless” comes to mind.

  61. Trevor Bauer: 1 accusation, 0 grand juries, 0 settlements.
    Result: 2-year suspension from MLB

    Deshaun Watson: 26 accusations (with more very likely coming), 2 grand juries (that have the appearance of being rigged against the women), 20 settlements.

    Your turn, Goodell

  63. Watson should get a lifetime ban, but the NFLPA will fight that hard, so perhaps the NFL should offer the lifetime ban and negotiate down to a 2 or 3 year ban WITHOUT pay.

  64. bobbydouglass says:
    June 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm
    They each got a pair of Browns season tickets.
    —————–
    Those are worthless.

  65. afins9999 says:
    June 21, 2022 at 12:29 pm
    The four left must have damaging evidence…holding for MORE cash
    ———
    Yep. And they could also lose in court and get nothing.

