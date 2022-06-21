Tony Buzbee: 20 of the 24 cases against Deshaun Watson have settled

Getty Images

Most of the women suing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have agreed to a settlement.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing 24 female massage therapists who say Watson engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during their sessions, announced today that 20 of his clients have settled.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled,” Buzbee said in a statement. “We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Settling the cases is a significant step for Watson as he attempts to resume his NFL career, but it in no way means he won’t be suspended by the NFL. What’s beneficial for Watson is that the terms of the settlements will be confidential, making it more likely that Watson can stem the flow of negative information that has done significant damage to his reputation.

But until all 24 cases are settled, Watson remains in jeopardy. And Buzbee indicated that the first plaintiff, Ashley Solis, and three other plaintiffs are continuing to move forward.

“Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court’s schedule,” Buzbee said.

The NFL’s investigation of potential violations of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy is ongoing.