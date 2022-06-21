Von Miller: Working with Greg Rousseau is like polishing a diamond

Getty Images

Bills linebacker Von Miller has worked to help young pass rushers around the league with his annual pass rushing summits that bring players together to share techniques and hone their approaches each offseason.

This year’s summit is over, but Miller’s work as a mentor can continue in Buffalo. The Bills took Greg Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft and he posted four sacks during his rookie season.

Rousseau attended this year’s summit and Miller said late in the team’s offseason program that he doesn’t think there’s as much work to do to build up Rousseau as there is work to make sure that he can shine as brightly as possible.

“It’s like polishing a diamond,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “I really don’t try to change guys. I just try to really see what they’re thinking. I just try to really see their approach and see their mindset because we’re all different players. One thing that we can really bounce off each other is our mindset, and I give him my mindset, I give him my view of things and hopefully he can learn from that.”

2020 second-round pick AJ Epenesa and 2021 second-round pick Boogie Basham are also players who could benefit from Miller’s tutelage this season and the Bills defense will be a much thornier one to deal with if Miller’s lessons bear fruit for his young teammates.