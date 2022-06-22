Andy Reid: We felt like Jerick McKinnon still had juice left

Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Chiefs re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year deal.

McKinnon had only 169 yards from scrimmage and one receiving touchdown during the regular season. But with Clyde Edwards-Helaire dealing with an injury, McKinnon started all three of Kansas City’s postseason games.

McKinnon rushed for 150 yards and caught 14 passes for 165 yards with a TD in those contests.

At the end of Kansas City’s minicamp, head coach Andy Reid said the team brought McKinnon back in part because, “You can’t have enough running backs.”

“We felt like he still had juice left, which was important when you’re dealing with veteran players, especially at that position,” Reid said in his press conference. “He’s very intelligent. He’s great in the pass game part of it — [blitz] picks ups and so on. And he’s a good runner. So it’s good to get him in. He’s a very good leader. He brings that with him, too. So it’s good to have him back in the mix.”

The Chiefs have several competitors at running back, led by Edwards-Helaire and free-agent signee Ronald Jones. Derrick Gore along with rookies Tayon Fleet-Davis and Isiah Pacheco round out the group with McKinnon.

“It’ll be competitive, though,” Reid said. “I think [G.M.] Brett [Veach has] done a very nice job … just bringing in competition. That’ll help us down the road in becoming a better football team.”