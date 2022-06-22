Arik Armstead on Trey Lance: Expecting great things, but’s not a one-man show

Getty Images

The Warriors had a championship parade in San Francisco this week and 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was watching the festivities with his mind on his team’s future.

Armstead said on The Jim Rome Show that it was “definitely inspiring” to see the celebration unfold and that he knows it would be a “special moment” if the 49ers could do the same thing.

Getting there will take strong quarterback play and Trey Lance‘s ability to provide it has been a major question mark of the offseason. Armstead declared his belief in what Lance can do while noting that it won’t just be up to the quarterback to determine if they are able to reach those heights.

“I’m expecting great things from him,” Armstead said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m excited to see what he’s going to do, but he’s not alone when he takes the field. Our team is very talented, and it’s not just ‘The Trey Lance Show.’ He’s surrounded by a lot of talented, great players, and we’re all going to go out there and do what we can to help us win games. It’s not just going to be on his shoulders.”

The 49ers made it to a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, but they weren’t able to hold off the Chiefs in Miami. Even if Lance can give them more than Garoppolo did, finishing the job will be up to the entire group.