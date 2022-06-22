Baltimore police say no signs of foul play, trauma in Jaylon Ferguson’s death

June 22, 2022
The Ravens announced the death of defensive end Jaylon Ferguson on Wednesday morning and the Baltimore police have added some more details about the circumstances of his death.

Police said that officers responded to a call regarding a questionable death in a home in Baltimore’s Harwood neighborhood on Tuesday night. When they arrived, officers found Ferguson unresponsive and receiving treatment from medics.

“Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics,” Baltimore Police spokeswoman Niki Fennoy said in a statement, via the Baltimore Sun.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or trauma at the scene. They also said that a medical examiner will provide a cause of death after examining Ferguson’s body.

