Buccaneers to release Bradley Pinion

The Buccaneers are moving on from their veteran punter.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Tampa Bay will release Bradley Pinion on Wednesday.

The move was expected after the Buccaneers drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Pinion has been consistent as a punter throughout his career, sporting a 43.7 career average in seven seasons with the 49ers and Buccaneers. In 2021, he averaged 42.5 yards on 65 punts.

Pinion also has handled the club’s kickoff duties, sending 79.8 percent of the team’s 2021 kickoffs for touchbacks.

His numbers were down from 2020, when he sent 85 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks and averaged 45.2 yards per punt.