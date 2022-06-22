Case Keenum: It’s exciting to be Stefon Diggs’ teammate again

Getty Images

A few years ago, Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs combined to form one of the best plays of the season with the Minneapolis Miracle.

But then the two were separated, as Minnesota elected to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency. Keenum went to Denver, then Washington, and has spent the last two seasons as Cleveland’s backup behind Baker Mayfield.

But now Keenum and Diggs have been reunited with Buffalo, as the Bills acquired Keenum from the Browns in March.

Keenum said recently that once the trade went down, he and Diggs agreed that being teammates again was “just kind of weird.”

“We had such a fairy tale year,” Keenum said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “It wasn’t even a year. It was like six months together, so to be able to get back together with him — heck, I’ve played with almost everybody on the team — every team I’ve been on, I’ve got guys here that I played with. But yeah, to get back with Stef, give him a hug and throw him the ball again, I didn’t really think I would ever do that. I wasn’t sure after that year, so it’s exciting to get to be able to do that.”

Keenum wasn’t supposed to be Minnesota’s starter in 2017, but took over when Sam Bradford was unable to play due to his injured knee.

That season — easily Keenum’s best in the league — he completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.