Cole Strange signing rookie deal on Wednesday

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 22, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

One more 2022 first-round pick is getting under contract.

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange will sign his four-year rookie deal on Wednesday, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM.

Strange was the 29th overall selection of this year’s draft out of Chattanooga. While there, he was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection for his play at left guard in 2021. He made 11 starts at the position during his final collegiate season.

With Strange signing his contract, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is the lone remaining first-round selection to not agree to his rookie deal. But there’s plenty of time before training camp begins at the end of July for the Steelers to get that done.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Cole Strange signing rookie deal on Wednesday

  2. Another reach by the most overrated coach of all time.

    29-58 against teams with a .500 winning percentage or better.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.