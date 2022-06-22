Cole Strange signing rookie deal on Wednesday

USA TODAY Sports

One more 2022 first-round pick is getting under contract.

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange will sign his four-year rookie deal on Wednesday, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM.

Strange was the 29th overall selection of this year’s draft out of Chattanooga. While there, he was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection for his play at left guard in 2021. He made 11 starts at the position during his final collegiate season.

With Strange signing his contract, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is the lone remaining first-round selection to not agree to his rookie deal. But there’s plenty of time before training camp begins at the end of July for the Steelers to get that done.