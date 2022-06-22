Commanders’ new culture was on display in France today

Getty Images

You really can’t make this shit up.

On the same day that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was chided for declining an invitation to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform because he had his luxury yacht docket at a resort in France, team executives (according to A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com) posted a photo that doesn’t really mesh with the no-longer-Mad-Men culture that the team now espouses.

Per Perez, a group of four Commanders executives posted on Facebook a photo on a yacht in Cannes with the hashtag #workwithprettypeople.

At best, it’s ridiculously tone deaf. At worst, it’s another middle finger to Congress, at a time when Congress has vowed to subpoena Snyder to testify.

Either way, it undercuts the effort by the team to make fans and media forget about the way things were. Based on that photo, it’s fair to wonder whether the more things change, the more they stay the same.