Dalvin Cook: Wherever Vikings want me to fit in offense is good for me

Posted by Josh Alper on June 22, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
NFL: MAY 24 Minnesota Vikings OTA Offseason Workouts
Getty Images

Running back Dalvin Cook is one of many Vikings getting used to life with a new head coach this offseason and Kevin O’Connell’s arrival has led to a lot of speculation about how the team’s offense will change in 2022.

One change that could be in the works is where Cook will line up on offense. Dispatches from Vikings OTAs shared that Cook was lining up as a wide receiver at times in practice and that would represent a new look for the team this season.

During a recent interview with Hobie Artigue of KMSP, Cook said that he views himself as a “bell-cow” back who can carry the ball 30 times a week but added that he sees himself “rising to the occasion” in any role that the Vikings want him to play.

“Wherever they want me to fit in,” Cook said. “We got to run the football. That’s a must. So, we’ve got to do a good job at that. However many touches I get, I’m going to take advantage of it. I’m just ready to win games. Wherever I fit in at, if it’s an opportunity to help us win a game, ‘Put me in there, coach.’ That’s my mindset. Whatever it is, just throw me out there and I’m ready to make a play.”

Whether Cook winds up seeing time split out wide or not, it’s a good bet that he’ll be seeing plenty of work on the ground as long as he’s healthy this season. Varying the way he’s used could increase the odds he stays healthy after missing eight games over the last three seasons, however, and that could make it a wrinkle worth exploring in Minnesota this season.

3 responses to “Dalvin Cook: Wherever Vikings want me to fit in offense is good for me

  1. Somebody must’ve noticed how much weight he’s put on and inquired if he had any O-line experience.

  3. I’m not a Vikings fan but I love everything about Cook, on and off the field! Exceeptional talent, great teammate and even better man!

