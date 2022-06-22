House Oversight Committee will subpoena Daniel Snyder for deposition next week

Getty Images

The NFL’s slow time isn’t going to be slowing down any time soon.

During Wednesday’s hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform, Committee chairperson Carolyn Maloney announced that she will subpoena Commanders owner Daniel Snyder for a deposition next week.

During the initial round of questions posed to Commissioner Roger Goodell, he was pressed on whether Snyder will be held accountable for not voluntarily appearing before the Committee.

“I do not have any responsibility for whether he appears before Congress,” Goodell said.

Congress clearly has the power to mandate Snyder’s appearance. And it apparently will.