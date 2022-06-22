House Oversight Committee will subpoena Daniel Snyder for deposition next week

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2022, 11:57 AM EDT
House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing On Football Head Injuries
Getty Images

The NFL’s slow time isn’t going to be slowing down any time soon.

During Wednesday’s hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform, Committee chairperson Carolyn Maloney announced that she will subpoena Commanders owner Daniel Snyder for a deposition next week.

During the initial round of questions posed to Commissioner Roger Goodell, he was pressed on whether Snyder will be held accountable for not voluntarily appearing before the Committee.

“I do not have any responsibility for whether he appears before Congress,” Goodell said.

Congress clearly has the power to mandate Snyder’s appearance. And it apparently will.

  2. So nice to see our duly elected public representatives working so hard on this country’s tough problems.

  5. Is there anyone left in the NFL that can justify Little Danny’s ownership at this point? He must have quite a pile of dirt.

  6. If he knows what’s good for him he’ll be there. A subpoena is not a party invitation.

