Jaire Alexander: I’m going to make it hard for young WRs in practice, it will pay off on Sundays

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander landed a big contract extension this offseason because of how well he’s played during his first four NFL seasons.

One of the reasons for his quick progression to the top of the ranks of the league’s cornerbacks was how much he was pushed during practices. Alexander would line up opposite Davante Adams during those sessions and facing Adams helped Alexander hone his game before he took on opposing players.

Adams is in Las Vegas now and the plan to fill his spot in the offense includes second-round pick Christian Watson and fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs. Alexander said that he’s going to do his best to simulate the same kind of practice conditions that helped him thrive when the team gets to training camp this summer.

“I played against the best receiver in the league, Davante Adams, all four years I’ve been here,” Alexander said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to make it as hard as I can for those guys because I know on Sunday it’s going to pay off. Iron sharpens iron. However I can help to make them better, I’m going to do that.”

Alexander got his new contract because of what he means to the defense. It will look like a bit of a bargain if he can also help the offense spring forward without missing a beat.