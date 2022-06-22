James Robinson: I’m not trying to rush anything in return from torn Achilles

Getty Images

Rams running back Cam Akers made a rapid return from a torn Achilles to play for the team in the postseason in January and February, but the less than six month recovery timeline is not one being followed by every running back.

James Robinson is an example of a more traditional approach to rehabbing an Achilles injury. Robinson tore his Achilles in Week 16 last season and recent word from Jacksonville has been that the Jaguars do not expect him to be ready for training camp when it kicks off next month.

It’s not a projection that Robinson will be pushing to prove wrong in the coming weeks.

“When I’m ready, I’ll be ready,” Robinson said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “I’m just letting my body recover from it. I’m not trying to rush anything. I’ve just stayed focused and tried not to get too down about it. I knew I could come back from it. I’ve just tried to be strongminded.”

Travis Etienne and rookie Snoop Conner look set to be the top Jaguars backs until Robinson is cleared for a full return to action and questions about when the veteran will be able to join them are likely to be tabled until training camp is well underway.