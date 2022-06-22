Kliff Kingsbury: Eno Benjamin looks like he could be a starting RB

Getty Images

The Cardinals went into the offseason with their top two running backs on course for free agency and they wound up holding onto one of them.

James Conner re-signed with the team while Chase Edmonds moved on to a new contract with the Dolphins. Those decisions moved Conner into a clear No. 1 role in the team’s backfield and they also opened up a place for another back to take on complementary duties.

The Cardinals signed former Chief Darrell Williams, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested a holdover from last season’s roster may be in line for a bigger role in the offense in his third NFL season.

“Eno Benjamin has been tremendous. [He is] another guy who never had an offseason and he’s out there and looks like he could be a starting running back,” Kingsbury said, via Jess Root of USAToday.com.

Benjamin, a 2020 seventh-round pick, ran 34 times for 118 yards and a touchdown last season. Williams has a longer track record of production in the league, but continued good showings in camp could open the door for Benjamin to take on a bigger role this season.