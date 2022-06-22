Packers announce 12 open practice dates at training camp

Getty Images

The Packers announced the dates of 12 practices open to the public for training camp, including two joint practices with the Saints.

This summer marks Green Bay’s 77th training camp, a tradition started by Curly Lambeau.

Practices are scheduled at Ray Nitschke Field aside from the Aug. 5 Family Night, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The times for the other open practices will be announced later.

The team’s “Back to Football,” training camp will kick off with a practice on Wednesday, July 27, the first of three open practices in four days as part of opening week.

Green Bay will finish off the open sessions of training camp with two joint practices (Aug. 16-17) with New Orleans before facing the Saints at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19.

According to the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau and a 2010 study by AECOM, training camp is expected to attract 90,000 visitors, with a total economic impact estimated at approximately $9 million.

The Packers will not use St. Norbert College again this summer due to construction projects that include upgrading residence halls on campus. Before the pandemic in the summer of 2020, St. Norbert College had hosted the Packers for training camp since 1958, with players residing in an on-campus residence hall and eating dinner in the college’s commons.

The Packers will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for their entire training camp operations, including practice, meals and meetings.