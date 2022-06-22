Pharaoh Brown expects to be All-Pro in 2022

Getty Images

Pharaoh Brown set career highs last season with 23 catches for 171 yards. The Texans tight end had no touchdowns after catching his only two career scores in 2020.

But that hasn’t stopped Brown from dreaming big.

“The game has just slowed down understanding all the fine-line details,” Brown said, via Cole Thompson of SI.com. “That’s going to help me be an All-Pro this year.”

The chances of that happening are, well, remote. Only one tight end makes first-team All-Pro.

Over the past five seasons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has earned first-team All-Pro twice and second-team four times. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was the first-team choice last season, and Rob Gronkowski earned the honor in 2017. 49ers tight end George Kittle was second-team in 2018 and first-team in 2019.

First, Brown will have to beat out Brevin Jordan for the starting job. In nine games last season as a rookie, Jordan made 20 catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach, was a selling point for Brown to return to the Texans and the reason Brown has confidence he will have a career year.

“History shows that this has been a very tight end-friendly offense everywhere Pep has been — Stanford, Colts, at Michigan,” Brown said. “I don’t think the trend will change. It’s a great opportunity for me and Brevin.”

Brown believes in Hamilton; he believes in himself; and he believes in quarterback Davis Mills. What that means for his production this season remains to be seen.