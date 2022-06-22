Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Ferguson, defensive end for the Ravens, has died. He was 26.

The team announced Ferguson’s passing on Wednesday.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019. He appeared in 38 regular-season games. At Louisiana Tech, he had 45.0 sacks, including 17.5 in his senior year.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and other colleagues.