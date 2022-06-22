Roger Goodell: “I don’t have the authority to remove” Daniel Snyder (but Goodell has the power to start the process)

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT
Tackling Toxic Workplaces: Examining the NFLs Handling of Workplace Misconduct at the Washington Commanders
Getty Images

During Wednesday’s hearing before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform, Commissioner Roger Goodell was pressed aggressively by Rep. Rashida Talib (D-MI) regarding whether ultimate action will be taken against Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

She asked Goodell, point blank, whether he would remove Snyder as an owner.

“I don’t have the authority to remove him,” Goodell said.

He may not have the authority to remove Snyder, but Goodell has the power to recommend that Snyder be removed. Goodell has the power to activate processes that could result in removal.

That’s the question that should have been asked. Not will you remove him. Will you initiate the procedure contained in the Constitution & Bylaws to remove him?

If Goodell hasn’t by now, it’s hard to imagine when he will.

  3. So then who has the authority to remove Mark Davis, as the league considered in 2014?

  5. If he’s willing to go to the mat for Snyder after all this, I can only imagine what Jerry Richardson really did to get booted from the club.

