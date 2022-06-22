Sean McVay is getting a statue in Miami University’s “Cradle of Coaches”

Getty Images

Miami University in Ohio is known as the “Cradle of Coaches” because of the number of legendary football coaches who have spent time at the school and one of the most recent products of the team’s program will be getting a statue on campus soon.

The school announced that Rams head coach Sean McVay, who played wide receiver at the school, will be getting a statue honoring his Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals. He joins Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and the late Weeb Ewbank, who coached the Jets in Super Bowl III, as alumni who have coached Super Bowl champs.

“We are in the process of working with Coach McVay on planning for the creation and installation of the statue and hope to celebrate this addition to campus soon,” Miami spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius said, via Michael Clark of the Journal-News.

Paul Brown, Woody Hayes, Ara Parseghian, Red Blaik, and Bo Schembechler are others with Miami ties who have been honored by the school after they went on to great coaching success elsewhere.