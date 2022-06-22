Steve Bisciotti: Tony Siragusa’s personality made an enormous impact on the Ravens

Getty Images

The death of longtime NFL defensive lineman Tony Siragusa has elicited responses across the football world, including a remembrance from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

Siragusa played 73 regular season games over five seasons with the Ravens and also appeared in six postseason contests, including all four games the Ravens won en route to the team’s Super Bowl XXXV win over the Giants. Bisciotti recalled Siragusa’s on-field contributions to those teams as well as the impact his personality had on the organization.

“He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community. On the football field, Goose was a difference-maker who contributed immeasurably to the success of many great Ravens defenses, including the record-setting 2000 Super Bowl team. Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family. This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff.”

Brian Billick coached that Ravens championship team and called Siragusa “a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know.” Billick added in a statement that the Ravens would not have won the championship without Siragusa’s contributions and joined Bisciotti in offering his condolences to Siragusa’s loved ones.