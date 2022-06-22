Terrace Marshall feels he’s taken a “big leap” heading into his second season

Getty Images

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall was a Panthers second-round pick last year, but he didn’t wind up making a big impact on the offense as a rookie.

Marshall appeared in 13 games and caught 17 passes for 138 yards while playing on just under half of the team’s offensive snaps. Only three of those catches came after Marshall suffered a concussion around midseason, so it wasn’t a case of a rookie finding his footing after a slow start to his professional days.

According to Marshall, those strides came once the season was over. As the team was wrapping up its offseason work, Marshall shared his belief that he’s set the stage for bigger things in his second season.

“I would say I’m a little bit more comfortable,” Marshall said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “This offseason, I had time to grasp from last season and learn from all the mistakes and everything I got to learn from last season, apply it to this year. So I feel like I’ve taken a big leap and I’m ready to move forward.”

Whether the Panthers quarterback turns out to be Sam Darnold, Matt Corral or someone not currently on the roster, a full complement of weapons will be a plus to their chances to succeed. A healthy Christian McCaffrey is usually seen as the big question mark on that front, but a breakout for Marshall would also be a step in the right direction offensively in Carolina.