Vikings sign fourth-round selection Akayleb Evans

Getty Images

The Vikings signed rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans to his four-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The Vikings now have signed eight of their 10 selections from the 2022 NFL draft. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and offensive guard Ed Ingram, both second-round choices, remain unsigned.

The Vikings made Evans a fourth-round selection, the 118th overall pick, out of Missouri.

Evans was a part-time starter at Tulsa for four years before transferring to Missouri for the 2021 season. He started eight of 11 appearances in his only year in Columbia, intercepting one pass, breaking up six others and posting 29 tackles and two forced fumbles before opting out of the team’s bowl game to prepare for the draft.

The Vikings have Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler as starters at the position with Evans competing with Harrison Hand, Andrew Booth, Kris Boyd, Chandon Sullivan and Nate Hairston for playing time.