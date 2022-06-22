Will other lawsuits be filed against Deshaun Watson?

Getty Images

The settlement of 20 lawsuits pending against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson came eight days after attorney Tony Buzbee vowed that two more lawsuits would be filed, pushing the total to 26.

Omitted from Tuesday’s statement issued by Buzbee regarding the settlements is the question of whether those lawsuits will be filed — and whether others will proceed. Indeed, the statement Buzbee issued in response to Watson’s recent press conference suggested that even more lawsuits are coming.

Was that merely bluster in the hopes of settling cases, or was it real? Time will tell.

It’s also possible that the commencement of the settlement process (the final four cases could in theory be settled at any time) has included a wink-nod from Buzbee to Watson’s camp that Buzbee is exiting the business of suing Deshaun Watson. Buzbee can’t make that commitment officially; the rules of ethics prevent lawyers from agreeing to restrict their future practices in order to resolve current cases. But Buzbee can unofficially inform Hardin that Buzbee will focus on other matters.

Still, four cases remain active. There’s no specific reason to believe that others won’t sue. In fact, news of the 20 settlements could provide the impetus for others to try to get what the 20 plaintiffs are receiving.