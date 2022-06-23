Arch Manning commits to the University of Texas

Getty Images

The latest quarterback from the Manning family has announced his college plans.

In a post to Twitter on Thursday, Arch Manning said that he has committed to play for the University of Texas. Manning is the top recruit in the class of 2023 and landing his commitment is a big feather in the cap of head coach Steve Sarkisian as he heads into his second year with the Longhorns.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, so his development will be watched closely by NFL teams over the next few years.

Under current rules, he would not be eligible to be drafted until 2026 but Manning won’t have to wait that long to begin earning money. He will be able to cash in on his name, image, and likeness while still in school and the long list of endorsement deals that his family has accrued over the years suggests that he’ll have plenty of companies interested in getting into business with him right away.