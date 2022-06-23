Broncos have now signed their entire draft class

Getty Images

The Broncos’ entire 2022 draft class has signed.

Today Denver announced that fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike signed their rookie contracts, and that means every player the Broncos drafted has now signed.

Mathis is a cornerback from Pittsburgh who was selected with the 115th overall pick. One pick later, the Broncos took Uwazurike, a pass rusher and four-year starter at Iowa State, at No. 116 overall.

Despite trading their first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson deal, the Broncos had nine draft picks, and G.M. George Paton has said he liked the depth available to his team.