Bucs to open 12 practices to season ticket holders, other guests

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced their training camp schedule on Thursday and they will be following the same plan as last year when it comes to opening practices to fans.

The team will not have any practice sessions open to the public, but will have 12 practices that can be attended by season pass members, luxury suite owners, stadium club members, premium seat holders, and corporate partners. That includes two joint practices with the Dolphins that are scheduled for August 10 and 11.

Of the 12 practices open to guests, two are for stadium club members and seven are for season pass holders. They will also hold a community day with guests from non-profit organizations, a military day, and a day devoted to the team’s female-focused fan club.

All of the practice sessions except for the ones with the Dolphins will get underway at 8:30 a.m. ET in hopes of beating some of the Florida heat. The two joint practices will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.