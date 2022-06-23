Cardinals promote former player Josh Scobey to director of college scouting

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals recently announced several promotions to their scouting department, including former player Josh Scobey.

The promotions are: Glen Fox to director of player personnel, Scobey to director of college scouting, John Mancini to national scout, Zac Canty to central regional scout, Ryan Gold to assistant director of college scouting and Alex Valles to area scout.

Scobey has spent the previous three seasons as the team’s western regional scout after being promoted to that position in 2019. He is in his 11th season with the Cardinals’ scouting department, working as an area scout for five seasons (2014-18), a pro scout in 2013 and a scouting assistant in 2012.

Scobey played six NFL seasons, including two years with Arizona after he was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2002 draft out of Kansas State.

Fox is in his 10th season with the Cardinals. He started with Arizona as a scouting assistant for one season before earning a promotion to a pro scout in 2014, a position he held the past eight years.

Fox played collegiately at South Dakota State before spending time with Green Bay during the 2010 preseason and playing professionally in the Arena League (Arizona Rattlers, Orlando Predators), United Football League (Omaha Nighthawks, Sacramento Mountain Lions) and Canadian Football League (Montreal Alouettes).

Mancini is in his 28th year in the NFL and 10th season with the Cardinals. He spent last year as the team’s midwestern regional scout after spending the previous eight years (2013-20) as an area scout with the Cardinals.

Mancini arrived in Arizona in 2013 after working for the Rams for 18 years, including 16 in the team’s personnel department. He spent 10 years as a college scout with the Rams before serving as director of College scouting from 2009-12.

Canty takes over the role of cross-checking player evaluations in the central region of the country after working as an area scout the past eight years with the Cardinals. He originally joined Arizona in 2012 as the team’s representative with the National Football Scouting service after working with the Bears for two seasons as a pro personnel assistant (2010-12).

Gold is in his ninth year with the Cardinals. He spent the past four years as the team’s college scouting director after beginning his tenure with the Cardinals as a scouting assistant from 2014-16 and then as a scout in 2017.

Valles now will scout the northeast region of the country after spending last year as a scouting assistant with the Cardinals.