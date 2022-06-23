Carson Wentz: It’s been fun to build chemistry with Curtis Samuel

USA TODAY Sports

Washington signed Curtis Samuel to a reported three-year, $34.5 million deal last offseason.

But Samuel’s availability was particularly limited in 2021 due to a lingering groin injury. He ended up appearing in just five games, playing just 84 offensive snaps. He finished the year with 10 touches for 38 yards.

But now Samuel is healthy and his new quarterback, Carson Wentz, is looking forward to playing with him in 2022, calling him “explosive.”

“He’s explosive,” Wentz said in an interview with the team’s website. “When you see the ball in his hands and how quickly he’s making a guy miss or he’s getting down the field, it’s impressive.

“I’ve only played with a handful of guys who have that kind of quick-twitch ability that he has. … It’s been fun to build that chemistry and see what he does well.”

Samuel, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, had 1,051 yards from scrimmage — 200 rushing, 851 receiving — on 118 touches in his last year for the Panthers in 2020. He then signed with Washington, reuniting with Ron Rivera, the head coach who drafted him with Carolina.

“I’ve seen it from afar over his career already,” Wentz said. “But seeing it up close, in person is pretty cool.”

If Samuel is able to play consistently in 2022, he’ll surely provide a significant boost to the club’s offense.