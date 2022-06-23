Chargers announce eight practices open to the public

Getty Images

The Chargers announced eight practice dates open to the public during training camp. Two others will be open exclusively to season ticket members.

The practices will take place at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California, and are free of charge. Fans, though, are required to pre-register.

The Chargers report for camp the week of July 25 and will welcome fans on Wednesday, July 27 for the team’s first practice of training camp. Practices during the ramp-up period on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29 also are open to the public.

On the first weekend of training camp, the Chargers will celebrate NFL Training Camp: Back Together Saturday on July 30.

After a day off, Monday, Aug. 1 will mark the team’s first practice of training camp in full pads. Scheduled full-pad practices resume on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 as a lead-up to the team’s intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.

The Chargers’ final two open practices of training camp are scheduled to be in full pads on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11 before hosting the Rams in the preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers’ joint practices against the Cowboys, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18 are exclusively for the team’s season ticket members.