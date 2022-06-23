Chargers’ Morgan Fox a proud owner of No. 2 dog at Westminster Kennel Club show

Getty Images

Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox‘s French bulldog Winston took second at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the biggest dog show in America.

“I’m just so proud of him and the whole team,” Fox told the Associated Press.

Fox got Winston from his grandmother, Sandy Fox, a longtime breeder of French bulldogs.

“He’s a joy to be around,” Fox said. “He always walks around with as much of a smile on his face as a dog can have.”

Fox signed with the Chargers last month. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played with them through 2020 before signing with the Panthers in 2021.