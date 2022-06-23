DeAndre Hopkins still investigating failed test, hoping suspension will be reduced

Getty Images

When Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy in May, he said he was “confused and shocked” by failing the test because he never knowingly took a banned substance.

Hopkins vowed to investigate the test result and that investigation remains in progress. Hopkins told Cameron Cox of KPNX that he believes something he took was contaminated by Ostarine and that he’s still hopeful that the six-game suspension can be reduced before the season starts.

“We’re still doing some research right now,” Hopkins said. “Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person. What it was, it’s called Ostarine. There was 0.1 percent of it found in my system and, if you know what that is, it’s contamination and not something directly taken. I don’t take any supplements, I’ve never taken supplements, I barely take vitamins. For something like that to happen to me, I was shocked, but my [group], we’re still trying to find out what’s going on.”

NFL rules are pretty clear about players being responsible for what goes into their bodies and suspensions are generally announced after any appeals process has played out. On top of that, Hopkins’ failed test came during the 2021 season so he’s had a long time to present exculpatory evidence and the lack of change to the suspension suggests he’ll be serving the full six-game ban to kick off next season.